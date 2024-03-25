LONDON, March 25 — Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Sam Johnstone have all withdrawn from an already depleted England ahead of next week’s friendly international at home to Belgium, the Football Association announced Sunday.

England suffered their first defeat in 15 months on Saturday as Brazil won 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a late goal from teenager Endrick, with the loss ending a 10-match unbeaten run ahead of Euro 2024.

Walker and Maguire started that match but have now left England manager Gareth Southgate’s squad, as has back-up goalkeeper Johnstone ahead of Tuesday’s match against Belgium at Wembley.

“Maguire, Walker and Johnstone have returned to their respective clubs for assessment having sustained injuries in recent days,” the FA said in a statement.

Manchester City’s Rico Lewis, who made his debut against North Macedonia in November, and uncapped Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford have been moved into the senior squad from the England Under-21 set-up.

England captain Harry Kane missed Saturday’s game with an ankle injury and had already been ruled out of facing Belgium. — AFP