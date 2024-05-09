KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Having conquered the Taipei 101 skyscraper recently, world number one tower runner Soh Wai Ching is hoping to scale the heights again when he competes in the Naza Tower Run here on May 19.

He said his participation in the Naza Tower Run is not to add to his medal collection but to popularise the sport.

“I always ensure I compete in as many domestic competitions as possible. This is because I take it as my responsibility to win on home ground rather than let foreign runners clinch victory.

Advertisement

“... has been my main task all these while to promote the sport of tower run in Malaysia. My hope is that this sport can be held more frequently,” he said in a statement.

The Naza Tower Run, organised by Hybrid Management Sdn Bhd and recognised by the Malaysia Towerrunning Association, will have four categories — men’s and women’s Open (aged 18-44) as well as the men’s and women’s veterans (45 and above).

Meanwhile, race director Rex Lim confirmed that about 200 participants have signed up so far, including from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Japan, Canada and Kenya.

Advertisement

On Saturday (May 4), Wai Ching emerged as champion in the 2024 Towerrunning World Championships after conquering the Taipei 101 in Taiwan in 18 minutes and 36.62 seconds. — Bernama