KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Third time’s a charm.

That phrase best describes the remarkable journey of independent mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie in the Swiss Open badminton tournament over the past three years.

Despite finishing as the runners-up in the 2022 and 2023 editions, Soon Huat-Shevon never lost hope, persevering with greater determination to ‘break the spell’ and secure their maiden Swiss Open title.

The world number 14 upset world number nine and compatriots Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei 21-16, 21-13 in St. Jakobshalle, Basel on Sunday.

Reflecting on their hard-earned victory, Soon Huat expressed their delight at finally clinching the Swiss Open crown.

“Swiss Open champion 2024, waiting for you for three years, finally. This medal contains our sweat and tears of persistence,” he said in an Instagram post today.

Shevon dedicated last night’s triumph to coach Teo Kok Siang and the entire team for their unwavering support and patience throughout their journey.

Last year, Soon Huat-Shevon endured a heartbreak in the final when they lost to Chinese duo Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin 17–21, 21–19, 17–21.

Similarly in the 2022 edition, Soon Huat-Shevon went down to Germany’s Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Lohau 21–12, 18–21, 17–21.

Yesterday’s feat marked their third World Tour win after their success in the German Open 2018 and Singapore Open 2018.

Soon Huat-Shevon also made history by becoming the first Malaysian pair to claim the mixed doubles title in the Swiss Open since the category was introduced in 1956.

As champions of the Super 300 tournament, the couple pocketed US$16,590 (RM78,000) while Tang Jie-Ee Wei took home US$7,980 (RM38,000). — Bernama