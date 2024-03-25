KOTA BARU, March 25 — Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDNFC) will import a head coach for its team in the Malaysia League (M-League) 2024/2025.

KDNFC president Rozi Muhamad said they have identified the head coach and will announce his name before Hari Raya.

“We cannot reveal his name yet due to certain technical issues. We have been in communication with him regarding team selection,” he told reporters after an Iftar and Kelantan jersey launch ceremony here last night. Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan officiated at the event.

Rozi said KDNFC has budgeted RM12 million for the M-League this season.

Advertisement

KDNFC is targeting a fifth to seventh place finish for the team in the M-League this season. — Bernama