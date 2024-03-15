LAUSANNE, March 15 — Qatar will stage the next five editions of the boys’ Under-17 World Cup from 2025 to 2029, while the girls’ tournament is set to be played in Morocco, Fifa announced on Thursday.

World football’s governing body said in December that both youth tournaments would be held annually starting next year, with the boys’ event expanding from 24 to 48 teams. The number of girls’ teams involved will also increase, from 16 to 24.

Fifa said the decision to choose a single host nation for multiple editions centred on the ability to make “use of existing footballing infrastructure in the interest of tournament efficiencies and sustainability”.

Qatar was the venue for the 2022 men’s World Cup and hosted this year’s Asian Cup after stepping in to replace the original host, China.

Morocco will co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, with three matches to be played in South America to celebrate its centenary.

Qatar and Morocco have both held the Club World Cup on multiple occasions. Morocco is also scheduled to stage the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The expansion of the Under-17 World Cup reflects a general Fifa trend, with the men’s 2026 World Cup to feature 48 teams for the first time. Last year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand saw the field grow from 24 to 32 countries. — AFP

