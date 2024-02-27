KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is calling all states to action: upgrade the main stadiums, by taking advantage of the RM500,000 grant that the federal government has allocated to each state.

KBS said today that the proposal, which was announced in January, was affirmed through yesterday’s Coordination Meeting of the Minister/State Youth Development and Sports Exco No. 1/ 2024 which was chaired by the Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh at Menara KBS.

According to the KBS statement, the project to upgrade a stadium picked as the main venue is to lay the groundwork for the Malaysia League (M-League) football season, in addition to “water-proofing” the pitch, that is to ensure the football field has good drainage with no stagnation or flooding during rainy spells.

“A state government that has agreed, needs to commit to a number of things which is to determine the choice of stadium after getting the views of the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

“RM300,000 from the allocation is to upgrade the field drainage system and use the services of a reputable contractor that meets the standards outlined by MFL,” KBS said.

The KBS statement said RM200,000 of the allocation should be used to upgrade the pitch by changing from cowgrass to fine-blade grass, whereupon “zeon zoysia” is advocated.

In the meantime, the meeting also suggested that the state government discuss with the respective local authorities (PBT) to review the licence fee rates charged for sports-related premises, especially gymnasiums and snooker centres.

According to KBS, this is to promote the sports industry by reducing the operating costs incurred.

KBS also touched on an amendment of the content of the Safe Sports Code by including a new element which is the prohibition of smoking including electronic cigarettes (vapes) during a sporting activity.

“Individuals or organisations involved in business related to electronic cigarette (vape) products are not allowed to organise, sponsor, promote, advertise, sell, give as gifts or place a trademark in any organisation of a sports event or conduct sports and youth activities,” according to KBS. — Bernama