ROTTERDAM, Feb 18 — Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner cruised into the Rotterdam Open final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over local hero Tallon Griekspoor on Saturday, extending his stunning unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Sinner booked a final with Alex de Minaur from Australia, who said he played one of his best-ever matches after overcoming Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in a pulsating semi-final.

“It feels great to be back again in the final. It was a really tough match,” said Sinner.

The top-seeded Italian, who would rise to a career-high world number three if he lifts the title in Rotterdam, got off to a flying start, breaking the Griekspoor serve in the first game.

Advertisement

Griekspoor was hoping to avenge a semi-final defeat at his home tournament last year, also at the hands of Sinner.

But the 22-year-old Italian had too much consistency and depth of shot for the Dutchman, who has never before beaten a top-five player, closing out the first set.

Sinner saved two break points early in the second set, as Griekspoor failed to capitalise on a double-fault and a missed drop shot — rare errors from the Italian racquet.

Advertisement

He saved another two in his next service game with an emphatic ace and more Griekspoor errors, the Dutchman venting his frustration by slamming down his racquet.

The missed opportunities seemed to demoralise him and he gifted Sinner a break of his own to love at 4-4 with a double-fault.

Sinner served out the next game to take the match and set up his meeting with de Minaur, who has never beaten him.

“It doesn’t really matter what’s happened in the past,” said the Italian.

“I saw him play today. He played really, really good. I hope I can also play some good tennis tomorrow.”

‘Basically flawless’

Earlier Saturday, de Minaur celebrated his 25th birthday in style, powering into the final with a straight-sets win over Dimitrov in a high-quality match.

The 6-4, 6-3 victory will take De Minaur to a career-high number nine in the world rankings — his first time in the top 10.

It was deja vu for the Australian — he also spent his 24th birthday in Rotterdam playing Dimitrov.

Last year, de Minaur squandered two match points to crash out in the quarters. This time, he started quickly, breaking Dimitrov’s first service game to love.

De Minaur retrieved impressively and made few unforced errors, holding his serve despite constant Dimitrov pressure and eventually taking an entertaining first set 6-4.

In the second set, Dimitrov again failed to hold his first service game, handing the initiative immediately to the Australian.

The Rotterdam crowd was treated to some spectacular rallies as De Minaur found answers to everything Dimitrov threw at him, closing out the second set 6-3.

“I feel amazing. This year was a better birthday than I had last year,” he said after the match.

“Grigor is so talented, such a good player. Today I had to be basically flawless to get the win over him. On to the final, so happy days.”

“I think this was pretty well my best match on tour.” — AFP