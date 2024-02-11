MADRID, Feb 11 — Girona coach Michel Sanchez admitted his team could not handle Real Madrid in a crushing 4-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga.

League leaders Madrid opened up a five-point gap on shock title challengers Girona, second.

“Really we’re not at that level, we can use this to improve,” Michel told reporters.

“When you face opponents of such a level, it lets you see what your reality is, a bit.”

Jude Bellingham struck twice for Madrid and Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were also on target as Madrid dominated.

Girona’s only two league defeats this season have both come against Los Blancos, conceding seven against Carlo Ancelotti’s side without reply across both matches.

“We are still second, we’re having an incredible season,” added Michel.

“We have to recognise that this league is not ours, and keep working ... we’re a step or two away from being at Madrid’s level, which is very high.

“We took points from Barca, but that’s not our league, and Atletico — they are three giants.”

Girona beat both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to become Los Blancos’ main title rivals.

“We’ve seen a very powerful Real Madrid, and if they stay at this level it will be very hard for them to drop points and not end up as champions,” added Michel. — AFP