LONDON, Feb 8 — Thiago Silva’s wife has apologised for her “outburst” after appearing to call for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked following another defeat for the struggling Premier League club.

Chelsea dropped to 11th in the table after Sunday’s chastening 4-2 home defeat by Wolves, which followed a heavy 4-1 loss at Liverpool.

The club have spent more than £1 billion (US$1.25 billion) on transfers since Todd Boehly’s takeover in May 2022 but have little to show for their vast outlay.

On Sunday Belle Silva posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.”

Pochettino said he had spoken to veteran Blues defender Thiago Silva since his wife’s comment.

“I’m sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact,” Belle wrote in a new post on X on Wednesday. “I’m passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I’m saddened by defeats.

“We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea.”

Pochettino said on Tuesday that Thiago Silva had met with him privately.

“He came today to talk with me. I’m not going to talk about (what we said),” the former Tottenham boss said. “He came and wanted to talk with me... that was private. That’s it.”

Chelsea play Aston Villa in a fourth-round FA Cup replay on Wednesday. — AFP