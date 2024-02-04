BERLIN, Feb 4 — Bayern Munich’s injury crisis worsened on Saturday after defender Alphonso Davies suffered a ligament strain in his knee.

Bayern issued a statement saying Davies was “set for a spell on the sidelines” after picking up the injury in a 3-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach at home.

“Alphonso Davies suffered a ligament strain in his left knee,” the club wrote in a statement.

Before the diagnosis was made clear, coach Thomas Tuchel said after the game he had “no words” for Davies’ situation, saying in January he felt the club was under an injury “jinx”.

Davies was replaced on Saturday with five minutes remaining after limping off, with club doctors confirming the nature of his injury.

Bayern are in the midst of an injury crisis, with Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano and goalkeeper Daniel Peretz currently sidelined.

The German champions are also missing centre-back Kim Min-jae, who is on Asian Cup duty with South Korea, who face Jordan in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Bayern, currently on a streak of 11 straight Bundesliga titles, travel to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen next weekend.

Leverkusen, who won 2-0 at last-placed Darmstadt on Saturday, sit two points ahead of Bayern in the table with 14 games remaining this season. — AFP