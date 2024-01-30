KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has decided to reschedule the kick-off for the new M-League season from May 3 to 5, to May 10 to 12, following a change of date by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) to inspect the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system here.

The MFL through a new statement issued said the new date given by Fifa for the VAR inspection which was due next month has been proposed for April 16 to 21.

According to the statement, the MFL must organise a series of matches involving M-League clubs for the VAR test from April 22 to May 5.

“Like previously announced by MFL, the VAR system used in the M-League this year will be the mobile VAR concept and therefore, the series of matches to be organised is important to test the stability of the VAR system in competitive matches when telecast live.

Advertisement

“The test matches are also important for MFL to test the mobility of the VAR system when the system is transported to venues, telecast management, understanding of officials and teams plus the preparedness of venues involved in hosting matches,” said the statement that was uploaded on the MFL Facebook today.

MFL said a discussion would be held with all the clubs involved in the series of matches and will make an announcement once details are finalised.

In another development, the statement added that the MFL had nominated teams that finished the 2023 Super League in third position (Sabah FC) and fourth placed (Kedah Darul Aman FC) to compete in the 2024 Asean Club Championship (ACC).

Advertisement

However, the proposal submitted to the Asean Football Federation (AFF) through the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has not received any feedback.

Meanwhile, the MFL said the quota of nine import players would be maintained for the 2024-2025 season although the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that there would not be a limit set for using foreign players.

“Only teams competing in AFC competitions like AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) and AFC Champions League (ACL) 2 and Asean (AFF Cup) are allowed to register an additional import player,” said the statement. — Bernama