DOHA, Jan 20 ― Indonesia kept their hopes to qualify for the second round of the 2023 Asian Cup Finals alive with a surprise 1-0 victory over Vietnam in their second Group D match in Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium here yesterday.

Team captain Asnawi Mangkualam Bahar did not disappoint, handing his team their first win of the tournament through a first half penalty in the 42nd minute, awarded due to an error by Vietnamese Nguyen Thanh Binh in the penalty box.

The win also revived Indonesia’s hopes to reach the second round after they lost 1-3 to Iraq in their first match on Monday and sent Vietnam out of the Asian Cup, with Iraq having confirmed their slot in the second round after upsetting Japan 2-1 in another Group D match at Education City Stadium last night.

Advertisement

Iraq striker Ayman Hussein was last night’s hero, scoring both goals in the first half to stun this year’s favourites.

Japan will meet Indonesia in their final match this Wednesday to decide who will advance to the second round with Iraq.

Iraq is currently on top of Group D with six points, followed by Japan (second) and Indonesia (third) both on three points, while Vietnam is last without a single point. ― Bernama

Advertisement