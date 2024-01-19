DOHA, Jan 19 — Bahrain and Malaysia will square off in a do-or-die mission in the Asian Cup group match at the Jassim Bin Hammad Stadium in Bandar Al Rayyan here tomorrow.

Both teams share the same desperate goal of snatching a victory in a bid to improve their chances of reaching the last 16 after each started their 2023 Asian Cup campaigns with defeats, adding to the pressure of this clash.

In the opening action of the two teams in the Group E competition, Bahrain lost 3-1 to two-time champions South Korea while Malaysia lost 4-0 to Jordan.

If Malaysia, led by South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon, manage to secure three points tomorrow, it will be the first victory of the Harimau Malaya squad in 44 years in this competition since defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2-0 in the 1980 edition in Kuwait.

Advertisement

Despite a crippling start, Malaysia have shown what a spirited performance can do when they recorded seven wins, including against higher-ranked sides in the world, before the tournament started.

The last time Malaysia defeated Bahrain was in 1978 which saw the national team win 2-1 before going on to lose seven times and drawing three in 10 meetings after that.

The last time the two teams met, Bahrain had to pull out all the stops before securing a narrow 2-1 victory in the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur in June 2022.

Advertisement

In this campaign, Malaysia aim to create history by qualifying for the last 16 after failing to get past the group stage in three previous appearances — in 1976 in Iran, 1980 in Kuwait and when co-hosting in 2007.

World number 86 Bahrain, who provided stiff competition despite losing to South Korea, hold the advantage of stealing all three points against Pan Gon’s men, who occupy 130th position.

Bahrain, guided by Juan Antonio Pizzi, will be keen to revive the opportunity to repeat the achievement of the last edition by qualifying for the last 16.

Both teams have made thorough preparations but are beset with a number of injuries.

While Bahrain will miss midfielder Mohammed Al Hardan, Malaysia may be without midfielders Mohd Afiq Fazail and Endrick Dos Santos.

Thus, tomorrow’s match is expected to be intense.

Come on Harimau Malaya, show your true stripes. Or doomsday looms. — Bernama