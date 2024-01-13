MARSEILLE, Jan 13 — Marseille were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw yesterday after Strasbourg grabbed an injury-time equaliser as France’s Ligue 1 resumed after its winter break.

Undefeated at their Stade Velodrome home this season, Marseille went in front after just three minutes through a header from skipper Samuel Gigot.

However, 18-year-old Jeremy Sebas ensured a point for Strasbourg with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

“Sebas has enormous qualities, but we have to use him little by little. I am very happy for him, scoring his first goal at the Velodrome, it’s difficult to do better than that,” said coach Patrick Vieira.

He added: “Collectively, we performed very well. We remained united despite the goal conceded and with a little more success, we could have won.”

Marseille moved into fifth place in the table, three points behind Brest while Strasbourg remain in ninth spot. — AFP

