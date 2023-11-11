IPOH, Nov 11 — Former Perak FC manager Datuk Lim Teong Kim will take the dispute regarding his contract termination and wage demand against Perak FC to the Industrial Court.

His lawyer, Adam Yap Boon Han, said that they were now waiting for a letter from the Perak Department of Industrial Relations Malaysia (JPPM) for further action.

“The out-of-court settlement as requested by the Perak JPPM still cannot be resolved. So, the best way is to take the matter to court.

Advertisement

“So, we are waiting for a letter from the Perak JPPM to notify that the case is referred to the Industrial Court and the date. We, on our part, are in the process of preparing the document related to this matter,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Last June 27, Lim filed a representation with the Perak JPPM regarding the wrongful termination of his contract by the Perak FC and asked for the remaining 16 months of his salary to be paid.

Lim was dismissed in May after serving eight months of the 24-month contract with Perak FC.

Advertisement

The Perak JPPM called both parties to negotiate last August 3 and gave them August 26 to resolve the dispute, but reached a dead end.

According to the lawyer, both parties failed to find a solution to resolve the problem because the amount of compensation offered by Perak FC to the former Mokhtar Dahari Academy (AMD) was too low.

“On Teong Kim’s part, he is willing to reduce the amount of the initial compensation requested, but the amount offered was too low,” he said. — Bernama