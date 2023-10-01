KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A penalty goal by imported Nigerian striker, Ifedayo Olusegun led Kedah Darul Aman FC to edge Kuala Lumpur City (KL City), 1-0, in the Super League 2023 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, last night.

Both teams had a fair exchange of blows from the start but it was the hosts who first tested the visitors’ goal through an attempt by imported striker Tchetche Kipre, but was saved by the visitors’ goalkeeper, Kalamullah Al-Hafiz Mat Rowi in the ninth minute.

Seven minutes later, KL City’s goalkeeper Muhammad Azri Ab Ghani acted brilliantly to deny Ifedayo’s kick from close range.

Kedah, who were seen to start dominating the match after the first 20 minutes, almost got the lead again through a quick shot by Nigerian import centre, Moses Atede, which was caught by Muhammad Azri in the 39th minute.

A string of attacks by Nafuzi Zain’s men paid off when they were awarded a penalty kick which Ifedayo completed in first-half stoppage time to open the scoring after his teammate Mohd Fadzrul Daniel Mohd Nizam was brought down by KL City defender Nazirul Naim Che Hashim.

The Sang Kenari, who continued the offensive momentum in the second half, had a chance to double the score but Ifedayo’s kick just stopped at the left of the goalpost in the 59th minute, resulting from Amirbek Joraboev’s corner kick.

Kedah continued to launch more attacks but failed to add more goals as the tenacious hosts managed to absorb all the pressure from the northern squad until the match ended.

The victory of the two-time Super League champions today saw them collect 47 points to remain in third place thus extending their unbeaten record to seven games while KL City’s position remained unchanged at seventh place with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Brazilian striker Rafael da Silva emerged as the hero of Sri Pahang FC when his goal help the Elephants overcome Kuching City FC, 3-2, at Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan.

Earlier, the hosts opened the scoring through Stefano Brundo’s penalty kick in the 13th minute before Kuching City equalized with Pedro Henrique Cortes’ header two minutes later.

In the 25th minute, it was the visitors’ turn to take the lead when their striker, Abu Kamara scored their second goal, but midfielder Kuvondik Ruziev’s shot tied the score again for the home team in the 42nd minute.

However, da Silva’s beautiful goal in the 61st minute cheered up Fandi Ahmad’s squad for them to overtake Sabah FC for the fourth spot in the league with 43 points while Kuching City remained at the bottom with seven points. — Bernama