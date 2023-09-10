KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have a shot at winning their first Badminton World Federation Tour title of the year after advancing to the finals of the China Open in Changzhou last night.

The pair beat world champions, Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea 21-18, 21-17 in their 41-minute semi-final encounter and will meet China’s China Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the final after the Chinese bested Japanese pair Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi 21-16, 20-22, 22-20 in the other semifinal match.

Both finalists are bronze medallists of this year’s World Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark, with the Chinese being ranked fourth in the world, ahead of sixth-ranked Aaron-Wooi Yik and have won four out of their five previous meetings since October 2022.

Aaron-Wooi Yik’s sole victory over the Chinese pair was at the Indonesian Masters last January.

The Malaysians are the country’s only representatives in the finals being played tomorrow, after both Malaysian mixed doubles pairs Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei lost their semifinal matches. — Bernama