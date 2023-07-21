AUCKLAND, July 21 ― The United States kick off their World Cup campaign against Vietnam tomorrow in a tournament that will prove the ultimate test of head coach Vlatko Andonovski's tenure.

The Americans enjoyed tremendous success under previous manager Jill Ellis, who led the team to their third and fourth titles in 2015 and 2019.

She may prove a tough act to follow.

No country has ever won three straight World Cups but US fans will accept nothing less from the world's top-ranked side.

“When I took this job four years ago, it wasn't unknown what the expectations are,” said Andonovski, who accepted the post months after the US beat the Netherlands in the 2019 final.

“I was very well aware of it and I was aware of the pressure of the job and I embraced it and it helped me. It helped me in the preparation because the pressure turned into excitement.”

Andonovski is banking on a new generation of talent in Australia and New Zealand, as he welcomed 14 World Cup first-timers to the 23-player squad.

He came up short in his first major tournament at the helm, however, as the Americans came away with bronze from the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“We have a very good mix of young, energetic, enthusiastic players and experienced players who have been through tough games that they've been in big tournaments and they know how to win big tournaments,” he told reporters.

Their opponents in Auckland tomorrow, Vietnam, are massive underdogs but US fans expecting a repeat of their 2019 opener ― a 13-0 drubbing of Thailand ― may be left disappointed.

Andonovski has previously said the days of such lop-sided triumphs are long gone and that his squad were prepared to face “the best Vietnam team that has ever been on the field”.

New Zealand's stunning upset win over former champions Norway in the tournament opener was a clear reminder that anything can happen on football's biggest stage.

“We don't look past the first game. We know that we have a very tough opponent ahead of us,” said Andonovski.

“We're certainly going to come out with a team that will give us the best chance to win every game.”

The United States will face the Netherlands in their second Group E match next week in Wellington. ― Reuters