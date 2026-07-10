PALOH, July 10 — Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching yesterday questioned the rationale and true motive behind the Johor state government’s decision to create appointed state assemblyman positions.

Teo, who is also National DAP Wanita chairman, expressed concern that such a mechanism could undermine the transparency of the democratic system, as appointed individuals would not have undergone the scrutiny of voters at the ballot box.

She called on the state government to provide a thorough explanation to avoid negative public perception and to ensure accountability in administration remains intact.

“We need to think carefully and ask ourselves. If the appointed assemblyman positions are not meant for those who lost in the state election, then who are they really for? Who exactly will they appoint?

“Especially when they have received so much assistance from PAS in this state election, who will they be appointing?” she said in her speech at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Paloh state constituency grand finale rally at the PH Paloh operations room here last night.

Also present were DAP National chairman Gobind Singh Deo and PH candidate for Paloh, Dr Ruban Arumugam.

On May 7, the Johor State Legislative Assembly passed a bill amending the state enactment to allow for the appointment of up to five assemblymen, a move aimed at strengthening the assembly’s function and composition.

Teo, who is also Deputy Communications Minister, defended the Unity Government’s track record, pointing to ongoing systemic reforms being rolled out in stages, particularly in education and social welfare.

She admitted the Madani Government is far from perfect, but insisted that meaningful changes have been made during the current administration for the people’s benefit.

“I cannot say the Unity Government scores 100 per cent, because it does not. There’s plenty of room for improvement. But in this time, we have delivered change step by step through the system,” she said.

Among the achievements she highlighted were the guaranteed placement in matriculation programmes for all SPM students who scored 10A, regardless of background, as well as expanded educational access for holders of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

She added that allocations for Chinese independent schools had been increased to RM20.16 million this year, a significant rise from RM12 million in 2019.

“All of these are systemic reforms aimed at leaving Malaysia and future generations with a stronger system. Democracy is a long-distance race, so in 2026, we need everyone’s support,” she said.

This Saturday, some 2.7 million voters are expected to cast their ballots to elect 56 state representatives.

For the latest updates on the 16th Johor state election, please visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama