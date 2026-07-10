JOHOR BAHRU, July 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all citizens to stop extreme racism and the politics of hatred, and instead prioritise the spirit of unity and mutual respect as Malaysians.

Anwar who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Chairman, said that the government under his leadership implements fair policies for all races without neglecting the interests of any community.

“I want all citizens to stop extreme racism. Why can’t we negotiate as friends, as brothers and sisters?

“Why can’t we negotiate and work as Malaysians? Why must we show so much hatred?” he said during his speech at the “Yok! Merahkan Johor! Undi Harapan” programme at the Taman Pelangi Indah Public Field, here tonight.

The Prime Minister also refuted allegations claiming that the Madani Government only prioritises the Chinese community, explaining that every policy introduced takes into account the interests of the nation as a whole.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, dismissed allegations that government assistance to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) is racial in nature, emphasising instead that the sector is the main backbone of the national economy.

“When we help SMEs, some say it is only for the Chinese, but these SMEs contribute to the national economy and the majority of those working in these SME companies are Malays. If the Malays have problems and need assistance, we will help them — which is why we continue our Bumiputera agenda,” he said.

Touching upon the Indian community, he acknowledged that there is still plenty of room for improvement that needs to be implemented to empower opportunities and the standard of living for the community.

In another development, Anwar defended the government’s decision to extend the tax exemption period for Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) for the next 10 years.

He added that the move is a high-impact educational initiative for national human capital development and should not be tarnished by racial sentiments or narrow political interests.

“I’m prepared to go to TAR UMT although it’s a Chinese initiative. Why? Because I support educational efforts for Malaysians. Even if it is a Chinese initiative, so what? The Malays will benefit. The Chinese will benefit. I make no apologies about that,” he added.

Anwar also reminded that issues related to education should not be politicised to the point of creating a perception that the government discriminates in its treatment of any race. — Bernama