FUKUOKA, July 18 — China won diving’s mixed 3m and 10m team event at the world championships in Japan on Tuesday to tighten their stranglehold on the competition.

Bai Yuming, Zhang Minjie, Zheng Jiuyuan and Si Yajie finished first on 489.65 points, ahead of Mexico on 455.35 and Germany on 432.15.

China won every diving gold at last year’s world championships in Budapest and they have claimed eight out of eight so far in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.

Bai said it was “challenging to overcome the pressure”.

“If I make any mistake, all other divers will suffer,” the 16-year-old said.

“I won the gold medal at the 2022 world championships but that was only with two of us. This year we are four, so I felt more pressure.” — AFP