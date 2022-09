Former Manchester United star and Wales manager Ryan Giggs leaves the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, in Manchester, August 31, 2022 at the end of his trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 7 — Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial on domestic violence charges, a UK judge ruled today, after a jury last month failed to reach a verdict.

Ex-Wales international Giggs denied controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville as well as assaulting her and her younger sister. — AFP