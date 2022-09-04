Sasa Kalajdzic was substituted at halftime of Wolves’ win over Southampton yesterday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 4 —Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained a knee ligament injury on his debut for the Premier League club, they said today.

The Austrian was substituted at halftime of Wolves’ win over Southampton yesterday.

“Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half... Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow,” Wolves wrote on their website.

Mexico forward Raul Jimenez was withdrawn from the squad before kick-off.

“Raul’s pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience,” Wolves said.

“It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury.” — Reuters