KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysian mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing kicked off their campaign in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo, Japan by beating Misha Zilberman-Svetlana Zilberman, a mother-son combination from Israel, in the first round.

Kiang Meng-Pei Jing, seeded eighth in the championships took just 22 minutes to overcome the duo 21-6, 21-5 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The Malaysian pair’s next opponents are expected to be the winners of the match between Denmark’s Mathias Chritianses-Alexandra Boje and Japan’s Kyohei Yamashita-Naru Shinoya.

In the women’s doubles Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow lost their first round encounter in straight sets to India’s Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullelz 11-21, 13-21 while another mixed doubles pair, Cheng Tan Jie-Peck Yen Wei who saw action in the second round, lost to China’s fourth seeds Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping, 21-14, 12-21, 21-11. — Bernama