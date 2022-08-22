The world number five gave a spirited display to beat the French player 21-9, 21-13 in 39 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — National badminton men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia convincingly beat Brice Leverdez of France in the first round of the World Championships in Tokyo today.

The world number five gave a spirited display to beat the French player 21-9, 21-13 in 39 minutes at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. Zii Jia, who is seeded fifth, will face Portugal’s Bernardo Atilano in the second round tomorrow.

Bernardo received a walkover from Germany’s Max Weisskirchen today.

Malaysia’s professional women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien also cleared their first hurdle after defeating Germany’s Linda Efler-Isabel Lohau 21-17, 21-15 in 45 minutes. — Bernama