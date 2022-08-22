Antonio Giovinazzi, 28, is the Ferrari reserve driver and has competed for Dragon Penske in the electric Formula E series since he lost his F1 seat at Alfa Romeo at the end of last season. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 22 — Italy’s Antonio Giovinazzi will take part in Friday free practice sessions with Haas at the Italian and US Grand Prix, the Ferrari-powered Formula One team said today.

Giovinazzi, 28, is the Ferrari reserve driver and has competed for Dragon Penske in the electric Formula E series since he lost his F1 seat at Alfa Romeo at the end of last season.

“Ferrari were keen to give Antonio some seat time in a current-spec Formula One car on a race weekend and we were naturally happy to assist,” said Haas team boss Guenther Steiner.

Giovinazzi has competed in 62 Formula One races and will take the place of Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen respectively in the opening sessions at Monza and Austin, Texas.

Formula One teams are obliged to hand two practice sessions to young drivers, or those with limited F1 running, and Haas will still have to do that given Giovinazzi’s level of experience.

Brazilian-American reserve Pietro Fittipaldi is expected to take those slots.

“I’m so glad to have the chance to drive again in official F1 sessions,” said Giovinazzi, who took part in seven first free practices with Haas in 2017.

“It’ll be an opportunity to get confident with the new generation cars — it’s the best way to be ready if I were called as reserve driver.” Haas could also be looking for a driver for 2023, with Ferrari-backed Mick Schumacher out of contract at the end of this season. — Reuters