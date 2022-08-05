Kuala Terengganu district police chief, ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said it is to ensure the football match between Terengganu FC and Selangor FC, including traffic flow at proceeded smoothly. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 5 — Terengganu police will be deploying 400 officers and personnel for security control during the FA Cup semi-final match at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) in Gong Badak, tomorrow night.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief, ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said it is to ensure the football match between Terengganu FC and Selangor FC, including traffic flow at proceeded smoothly.

“Members of the public or spectators are reminded not to park their vehicles haphazardly and block the road or entrance to the stadium main gates,” he said in a statement today.

As a security measure, Abdul Rahim said there will be body and bag inspection to prevent banned items which could compromise security at the stadium to be brought in.

He said prohibited objects included fire crackers, fireworks, matches, lighters and sharp objects such as knives, umbrellas and metal rods.

“I also want to remind the public not to cause unrest by holding rallies or marches before or after the match. Any form of provocation will be subject to strict action if caught,” he said. — Bernama