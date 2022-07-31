Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari (right) in action against Algeria’s Zetout Abdelmalek at the semi-finals of the World Silat Championships 2022 in Ayer Keroh, July 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 31 — Nine Malaysian exponents have qualified for the finals of the World Silat Championship 2022 to be held here tonight, bringing the host country closer to their target of winning seven golds.

Apart from Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir and Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari, Muhammad Robial Sobri also booked his ticket to the final after beating Earl Hulburt of the United States 47-14 in the men’s Class I semi-final last night.

In the final, the 2017 SEA Games winner will meet Singapore’s Muhammad Nurshahfareeq Shahrudin, who defeated Saranon Glompan of Thailand 34-30 in the last four.

Four Malaysian women athletes — Nor Izzatul Fazlia Mohamad Tahir, Nor Farah Mazlan, Olivia Chong and Siti Shazwana Ajak — also prevailed in the semi-finals.

Nor Izzatul Fazlia has qualified for the women’s Open Class 2 final by beating Thailand’s Swichada Pruphetkaew 33-27.

Nor Farah, competing in women’s Class A, overpowered Dinda Nuraidha of Indonesia 73-55 while Olivia edged Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tra My 29-25 in Open Class 1.

Siti Shazwana ousted Dao Thi Hong Nhung of Vietnam 59-19 in women’s Class D.

Also going on stage for the finals are Mohamad Khairi Adib Azhar, who beat Nguyen The Vu of Vietnam 37-14 in men’s Class B and Aizad Akbar, who subdued Vietnam’s Bui Van Thong 54-42 in Class A.

In the artistic finals held last Friday (July 29), Malaysia won three golds, in men’s pair, men’s regu and women’s creative solo categories.

The finals will be held tonight at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC). The 19th edition of the world meet began on July 26, involving more than 500 participants from 40 countries. — Bernama