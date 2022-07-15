The cool and composed Ng Tze Yong, 22, did not let the ranking gap affect his confidence against Anthony Ginting, who is famous for his deceptive shots, to affect his own game at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, July 15 — It looked, on paper at least, that it was going to be a mismatch.

So, it was no surprise really when world number 47 Ng Tze Yong went down 15-21, 12-21 to world number six Anthony Ginting of Indonesia in the men’s singles quarter-finals of the Singapore Open 2022 badminton championships today.

“I did not follow his pace. He was too fast,” said Tze Yong, who said he was not disappointed as “I gave it all I had”.

The cool and composed Tze Yong, 22, did not let the ranking gap affect his confidence against Anthony, who is famous for his deceptive shots, to affect his own game at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In fact, the Johor-born player even managed to take a 6-2 lead in the first game before both shuttlers fought neck-and-neck until 14-14.

That’s when experience prevailed as Anthony stepped up a gear to take it 21-15 in 16 minutes.

The Indonesian was just as unrelenting in the second game as he upped the pace to rattle Tze Yong and take a 10-6 lead.

Anthony then toyed with Tze Yong, allowing the Malaysian to collect just six more points en route to winning the second game 21-12.

“I only focused on making sure I did not make any unforced errors from start to finish. I also stuck with the game plan all the way,” said Anthony. — Bernama