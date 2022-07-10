KUALA LUMPUR, Jul 10 — Truly unstoppable.

After winning the 2022 Malaysia Open by beating Thai duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-13, 21-18, last week, China’s world number one pair Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong continued their impressive form as they secured their second successive title here with the 2022 Malaysia Masters.

The second seeds of the tournament came out tops against the unseeded Indonesians, Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari at the Axiata Arena.

Si Wei-Ya Qiong were in their element right from the start and capped off their eventful two weeks in Malaysia with a 21-17, 21-12 victory in 32 minutes.

Si Wei said the duo’s recipe for success was not to set their mind on winning every tournament, which took much of the pressure off. — Bernama