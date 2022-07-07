Olympique de Marseille's Steve Mandanda gives instructions to his teammates during the Europa Conference League semi final against Feyenoord at the Orange Velodrome, Marseille May 5, 2022. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 7 — Stade Rennais have signed France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda on a two-year contract from Olympique de Marseille, the Ligue 1 clubs announced on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who still had two years left on his contract, leaves Marseille after 613 games — a club record — across two spells, the highlight of which was their league title success in the 2009-10 season.

“Olympique de Marseille and Steve Mandanda have decided to go their separate ways by mutual agreement,” the club said in a statement. “OM would like to sincerely thank Steve for everything he has brought to the club since joining us in 2007.” Rennes finished in fourth in Ligue 1 last season, qualifying for the Europa League. — Reuters