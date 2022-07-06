This file photo taken on May 06, 2021 shows the logo of the Girondins de Bordeaux football club during a press conference at the club's training ground in Le Haillan, near Bordeaux. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 6 — Bordeaux’s relegation to the third division was confirmed Tuesday after French football’s financial authority (DNCG) dismissed their appeal, increasing the risk of the club filing for bankruptcy.

The six-time French champions finished bottom of Ligue 1 when the season ended on May 21.

They were relegated for a second time barely three weeks later over financial irregularities, but the club hoped an appeal would allow them to begin next season in Ligue 2.

Bordeaux have been plagued by financial difficulties and were unable to reassure the DNCG that they had resolved them.

Club owner Gerard Lopez called the decision “unacceptable and incomprehensible” and vowed to continue to fight the ruling. They can still appeal to the French Olympic Committee.

“This decision clearly threatens the disappearance of a great French club,” said Bordeaux’s managing director Thomas Jacquemier.

Lopez, a Luxembourg-born businessman who previously owned Lille, recently said the club would be in danger of bankruptcy if their appeal to the DNCG was rejected. That could lead to liquidation and the club starting over in the fifth division.

Bordeaux were also relegated on administrative grounds in 1991 because of debts of 300 million francs (about RM204 million) but bounced back in 1992 and had been in the top flight ever since. — AFP