National men’s doubles Ong Yew Sin (left) and Teo Ee Yi take on Taiwanese men’s doubles players Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin at the second round match of the 2022 Malaysia Open Badminton Championships at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, June 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Malaysia’s professional men’s doubles duo, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi had once again stunned reigning Olympic champions Wang Chi-Lin-Lee Yang to roar into the last eight of the 2022 Malaysia Open, here, today.

Strong support from home fans at the Axiata Arena had definitely inspired Yew Sin-Ee Yi as they went all out attack in most parts of the game which worked in their favour in the second round today.

The world number 10 pair took 41 minutes to prevail against the world number four Taiwanese duo, 21-17, 21-18.

Commenting on the match, Yew Sin said the cheers from the fans had certainly given them an advantage to score two-straight wins over the opponents after their rubber set victory in the quarter finals of the 2021 World Championships, last year.

“Thank God we won today, we did not expect anything before the game started, we only planned to take point by point and give our best fight,” he told reporters after the match. — Bernama