NEW YORK, June 30 — Lille have appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new coach with the Portuguese signing a two-year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

Fonseca, 49, coached Italian side AS Roma before leaving the club in May last year. He had previously coached Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, who he led to three consecutive league titles, as well as Portuguese side Porto.

“Becoming the new coach of Lille is a source of pride and a great honour for me,” Fonseca said in a statement.

“I am aware that having been chosen to join this great French club, with its rich history and impressive track record, also gives me a great responsibility.” Lille parted ways with manager Jocelyn Gourvennec earlier this month after a disappointing season in which the 2020-21 Ligue 1 champions finished 10th in the standings. — Reuters