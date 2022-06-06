Minjee Lee hits a tee shot on the twelfth hole during the third round of the US Women's Open in North Carolina June 4, 2022. — Reuters pic

SOUTHERN PINES, June 6 — Australian Minjee Lee secured the biggest prize in women's golf with an emphatic four-stroke victory at the US Women's Open at Pine Needles on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Perth made a hot start to the final round with birdies at the first two holes and was never headed en route to an even-par 71 in demanding conditions that made it tough for her pursuers to make a charge.

Lee finished at 13-under-par 271, collecting US$1.8 million (RM7.9 million) from a record total purse of US$10 million, while American Mina Harigae (72) claimed second place on nine-under.

Lee, who won her first major title at last year's Evian Championship, joins Karrie Webb (2000 and 2001) and Jan Stephenson (1983) as Australians to win the U.S. Women's Open. — Reuters