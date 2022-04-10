Kian Meng-Pei Jing end five-year title drought at Korean Open

Malaysia’s Tan Kian Meng (right) and Lai Pei Jing (left) play against Indonesia’s Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari during their mixed doubles semi-final match at the Korea Open Badminton Championships in Suncheon April 9, 2022. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia’s professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing ended a five-year title drought when they emerged champions at the Korean Open badminton championships today.

All the more sweeter, the duo beat hosts’ pair Ko Sung Hyun-Eom Hye Won in the final which lasted 50 minutes at the Palma Stadium, Suncheon.

In the third meeting between the two pairs, Kian Meng-Pei Jing put on a sterling performance to extend their previous two-win record when they once again defeated the South Koreans in straight sets.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing, who were the only Malaysian shuttlers to get past the quarter-finals, proved to be superior as they were always ahead before recording a 21-15 victory in the first set.

Sung Hyun-Hye Won tried to bounce back in the second to try to drag the match to the decider but their efforts failed as the Malaysian pair continued to dominate to record a 21-18 victory.

The victory saw Kian Meng-Pei Jing emerge as the first Malaysian pair to win a title at the Korean Open.

The last time they won a major title was at the Far East Malaysia Masters in 2017 that was held in Sibu, Sarawak. — Bernama