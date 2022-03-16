Barcelona and Spotify agree sponsorship deal

According to Catalan radio station Rac1, the agreement is worth €280 million. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, March 16 — Barcelona have signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with audio streaming platform Spotify, the Spanish club announced on Tuesday.

The brand will appear on the front of the men’s and women’s team shirts for four seasons from the 2022/23 campaign. The company will also be the first brand to sponsor the club’s stadium, that will now be called Spotify Camp Nou.

“The vision for the partnership is to create a new platform to help artists interact with FC Barcelona’s global community of fans,” the club said in a statement.

Neither Barcelona nor Spotify confirmed the financial details of the deal, but according to Catalan radio station Rac1, the agreement is worth €280 million (RM1.2 billion).

Japanese retailer Rakuten has sponsored the men’s team since 2017 while toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker became the official shirt sponsor of the women’s team in 2018. — Reuters