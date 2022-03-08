Mbappe named in PSG squad for Real clash despite sore foot

French striker Kylian Mbappe, who suffered a shock to his left foot during the last training, is in the 24-man squad called up for Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid, the French club announced. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 8 — Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named in the squad for the Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Real Madrid tomorrow despite nursing a sore left foot.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner was kicked in the foot in training yesterday but had a “reassuring” medical check-up. The club said he would have a final examination today.

Mbappe would be a huge loss were he not to play as he scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory over 13-time European champions Real in the first leg in Paris last month.

If he is fit, he could be facing his future club as Real seem to be in the driving seat to sign him when his contract expires in June, although PSG still hope to persuade him to stay.

PSG will be without former Real defensive pillar Sergio Ramos due to a persistent calf problem but he will travel to Spain with the squad.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said last Friday Ramos — who played for Real for 16 years — could still play a pivotal role in providing inside information on his old team-mates. — AFP