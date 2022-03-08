German Open: Woeful start for two Malaysian professional mixed doubles pairs

Malaysian professional mixed doubles pairs Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and Ong Yew Sin-Goh Liu Ying crashed out in the opening round of the German Open 2022 today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysian professional mixed doubles pairs Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and Ong Yew Sin-Goh Liu Ying crashed out in the opening round of the German Open 2022 today.

In the tournament held at Westenergie Sporthalle, Muelheim An Der Ruhr, eighth seeded Soon Huat-Shevon only have themselves to blame as they squandered their first game win of 21-14 and allowed unseeded pair Callum Hemming-Jessica Pugh of England to mount a comeback.

The world number 48 pair prevailed over Soon Huat-Shevon, ranked 13th in the world, 21-13 in the second game followed by a 21-12 win in the rubber to set up an encounter against Adam Hall-Julie Macpherson.

Adam-Julie created an upset with a straight games victory over Yew Sin-Liu Ying, who were making their debut after announcing their partnership in January.

The Scottish pair took just 26 minutes to eliminate Yew Sin-Liu Ying 21-16, 21-13.

Meanwhile, sixth seeded Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing endured a 55-minute battle to advance to the second round after beating French pair William Villeger-Anne Tran 15-21, 21-14, 21-12.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing will face the winner of the match between Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto of India and England’s Gregory Mairs-Jenny Moore, which will be held later today. — Bernama