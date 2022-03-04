JDT begin campaign with 1-0 win over Penang

JDT’s Fernando Martin Forestieri is blocked by Penang FC’s Mohammad Khairul Akmal Roskisham and Abdul Latiff Suhaimi at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim in Iskandar Puteri, March 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) began the hunt for their ninth consecutive Super League title with a 1-0 victory over Penang FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, tonight.

The Southern Tigers squad, who won the Sultan Ahmad Shah Cup with a 3-0 victory over Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC last week, however, had to work hard to break through Penang’s defence and find the winning goal.

After 70 minutes of play, Brazilian import Bergson da Silva headed in the ball off a free-kick taken by young star Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi.

Earlier, Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC sealed all three points against newcomers Sarawak United FC, edging out a 1-0 victory at the State Stadium, Kuching.

Cameroon import Ronald Ngah, who emerged as the hero for Aidil Sharin Sahak’s squad with his goal in the 16th minute, was also the first goalscorer in the Super League this season.

In Kota Kinabalu, Sabah FC failed to take home advantage and a number of golden opportunities, eventually losing 0-1 to 2021 Premier League champions Negri Sembilan FC (NSFC) at the Likas Stadium.

Sabah had the best chance to score when referee Zulkarnain Zakaria awarded a penalty kick in the 47th minute after striker Neto Pessoa was fouled by goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed in the penalty box, but the Brazilian import striker’s attempt was saved by Ahmad Syihan.

K Devan’s squad managed to secure three points when defender Khair Muhammad Jefri Jones lashed in a shot off a free-kick by Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee in the 52nd minute. — Bernama