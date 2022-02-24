Juventus striker Kaio Jorge out for eight months after surgery

Juventus’ Kaio Jorge in action with Sassuolo’s Kaan Ayhan at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy, October 27, 2021. — Action Images pic via Reuters

TURIN, Feb 24 — Juventus striker Kaio Jorge will be out for approximately eight months after undergoing a knee operation, the Serie A club said today.

The Brazilian, who has played nine Serie A games this season, picked up the injury during an Under-23s match yesterday.

“This morning, at the Sedes Sapientiae clinic, Kaio Jorge underwent surgery following a rupture of the patellar tendon of his right knee,” Juventus said in a statement.

“The surgery... was a complete success. The recovery time is approximately eight months.”

The 20-year-old joined Juventus from Brazilian club Santos in August 2021.

Juventus are fourth in Serie A on 47 points after 26 matches, nine points behind leaders AC Milan. They travel to Empoli for Saturday’s league match. — Reuters