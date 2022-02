David Guion has been appointed Bordeaux coach until the end of the season, AFP reports February 17, 2022. — AFP pic

BORDEAUX, Feb 17 — David Guion has been named Bordeaux coach for the remainder of the season following the sacking of Vladimir Petkovic, the Ligue 1 club said today.

The six-time French champions are bottom of the table after winning just four of 24 matches and conceding 61 goals, the worst defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues.

Guion, 54, spent four years at Reims before leaving the club at the end of last season, and will be tasked with leading Bordeaux to safety. — AFP