Federal Territories hope to be 2022 Sukma champion

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — The Federal Territories contingent has targeted to emerge as the overall champion at the Kuala Lumpur 2022 Malaysian Games (Sukma) which is expected to take place in the middle of this year.

Federal Territories Sports Council director, Hasnul Faizal Hushin Amri said currently, the athletes were actively undergoing training with the intention of surpassing their achievements in the 2018 edition in Perak when they finished second overall.

“In that edition, we collected 52 gold medals. Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim hopes we can be the champion this year,” he said after the opening of the Federal Territories Cup Futsal Tournament at the Futsal Complex, here, today.

The date for Sukma 2022 has not been decided yet.

Meanwhile, a total of 92 teams comprising 80 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams competed in the one-day futsal tournament.

The winner took home RM3,000 cash in the men’s category and RM2,000 in the women’s. — Bernama