Kyrgios and Kokkinakis win Australian Open men’s doubles

Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis (left) and compatriot Nick Kyrgios celebrate with the trophy after winning against Australia’s Matthew Ebden and compatriot Max Purcell during their men’s doubles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2022. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 — Australian bad boys Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won the Australian Open men’s doubles title today, beating compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell on Rod Laver Arena.

The pair, especially Kyrgios, had come in for plenty of criticism for their antics during their run to the final.

Nicknamed “Special K”, they had been involved in altercations with opponents, had whipped up their boorish home fans into a frenzy, argued with umpires, smashed racquets and made obscene gestures.

But the dynamic duo, who have been friends since they were nine years old, were too strong in a clash of unseeded pairs, winning 7-6, 6-4 in 1hr 35min.

“Nick I love you brother, I can honestly say we didn’t expect to come close to this,” said Kokkinakis at the trophy presentation.

“It’s been a dream come true,” replied Kyrgios. “I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else than you.” — AFP