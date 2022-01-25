Premier League Covid cases down sharply

General view of coronavirus disease sign outside the Molineux Stadium before the match against Chelsea in Wolverhampton December 19, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 25 — The Premier League has recorded its lowest number of positive coronavirus tests since the start of December as cases fell for a fourth successive week.

There were 16 new positive cases in the latest round of testing on 6,221 players and club staff, which took place from January 17 to 23.

That figure compares with 103 cases in the week until December 26 before weekly tallies dropped to 94, then 72 and 33.

“This is the fourth week in a row the number of positive results has decreased and the lowest number of positives in a week since December 5,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“The safety of everyone remains a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in response to the impact of the Omicron variant.”

The English top-flight schedule was badly derailed by Covid-related postponements in December and early January but all 10 games went ahead in the latest round of fixtures.

Britain is one of the countries in Europe worst-hit by the virus, with a death toll of nearly 154,000. But new cases have fallen dramatically from record daily levels late last month. — AFP