Struggling Sampdoria fire coach D’Aversa

Roberto D’Aversa looks on as Sampdoria play Napoli in a Serie A match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy, January 9, 2022. — Reuters pic

ROME, Jan 17 — Roberto D’Aversa has been sacked as Sampdoria coach following a run of just one victory in their last eight matches, the Serie A side announced today.

According to Italian media Sampdoria will turn to 54-year-old Marco Giampolo, who coached them from 2016-2019.

The club thanked D’Aversa — who replaced Claudio Ranieri last summer when the latter left for Premier League side Watford — for the “serious and professional manner in which they conducted their work.”

D’Aversa leaves after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Torino — their third successive loss — left Sampdoria just four points above the relegation zone.

They have a potentially crucial relegation six-pointer with 16th-placed Spezia this weekend but before that tomorrow they play Juventus in the Italian Cup. — AFP