BERLIN, May 4 ― Late goals from Jeong Woo-yeong and Silas Katompa Mvumpa saw Bayern Munich stumble to a 3-1 Bundesliga defeat at Stuttgart ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Bayern conceded twice in the last ten minutes as third-placed Stuttgart beat the Bavarian giants for the first time in six years and move within two points of them at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Fellow Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, cruised to a 5-1 win over Augsburg ahead of their meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. ― AFP



