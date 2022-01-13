Roma make another signing as Oliveira joins from Porto

Porto’s Sergio Oliveira warms up ahead of the match against Liverpool at Anfield on November 24, 2021. — Reuters pic

ROME, Jan 13 — AS Roma completed their second signing of the January transfer window when the Italian club announced on Wednesday the arrival of Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira on loan.

The Portugal international has joined Jose Mourinho’s side until the end of the season, with the option to make the move permanent.

“Roma have always shown a real interest in me and now I want to try and immediately help the team to achieve all its targets and continue to develop the right mentality,” Oliveira said.

“I am certain that my new teammates, alongside whom I cannot wait to start working, will help me continue to improve too.”

Roma did not reveal the terms of the deal, but Sky Italia reported that the Serie A club will pay €1 million (RM4.8 million) for the loan, with the option to buy price fixed at €13.5 million.

Central midfielder Oliveira, 29, scored 39 goals in 174 appearances for Porto, winning two Portuguese league titles and two Portuguese Cups.

He becomes the second signing of the month for seventh-placed Roma, following the arrival of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal. — Reuters