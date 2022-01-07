Watford sign Brazilian defender Samir from Udinese

Udinese’s Samir Caetano de Souza Santos (left) in action against Lazio’s Ciro Immobile at Stadio Olimpico in Rome December 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 7 — Watford have signed Brazilian centre back Samir from Serie A side Udinese on a deal until June 2025, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Samir, 27, made more than 100 appearances for Udinese in all competitions during his three-year spell.

He is Watford’s second signing of the January transfer window after Ivory Coast international Hassane Kamara joined the Hornets from Ligue 1 outfit Nice on Tuesday.

Claudio Ranieri’s team are 17th in the table on 13 points after 18 matches, two points above the relegation zone.

They play at Leicester City in FA Cup third round on Saturday. — Reuters