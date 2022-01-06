Real, Barcelona into Copa del Rey last-16

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao celebrates after scoring his team's first goal in the Copa del Rey match against Alcoyano at the El Collao Stadium in Alcoy on January 5, 2022. — AFP pic

MADRID, Jan 6 — Barcelona recovered from a goal down to defeat third-tier Linares 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Bitter rivals Real Madrid also made it through with a 3-1 win at another third-division team, Alcoyano.

With veteran Dani Alves returning to the club, Barca were a goal down inside 19 minutes thanks to a header from Hugo Diaz.

But the defending champions hit back in the second half to stay alive with Ousmane Dembele (63 minutes) and Ferran Jutgla (69) securing the victory.

Eder Militao and a brace from Marco Asensio gave Real victory against Alcoyano, the modest club who had knocked them out at the same stage last season. — AFP